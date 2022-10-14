Netflix will publish the viewership its show get in the UK.

The streaming giant has joined Barb - the first industry-operated ratings service the company has ever participated in - and will begin releasing viewing numbers for its shows in November.

The move - which will monitor titles like ‘Sex Education’, ‘Stranger Things’ and the hotly anticipated follow up season of royal drama ‘The Crown’ - will allow data to be looked at by journalists, advertisers, its competition to discern the success of their properties.

Netflix - who historically have only shared numbers for some series, such as 2021’s runaway hit ‘Squid Game’ - is not the only streaming service to sign up as Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus are believed to be involved.

Reed Hastings, the streamer’s chief executive said "Back in 2019, at the RTS conference in Cambridge, I welcomed the idea of Netflix audiences being measured independently.

"We've kept in touch with Barb since then and are pleased to make a commitment to its trusted measurement of how people watch television in the UK."

Barb - who will announce Netflix’s viewing figures in the same way as the more than 300 other channels, such as the BBC and ITV - called it a “big step forward”.

Justin Sampson, CEO of Barb - which stands for Broadcasters' Audience Research Board - said: "Our audience measurement continuously adapts to accommodate the new platforms and devices that are being used by people to watch their favourite television shows.

"We took a big step forward last year when we started reporting audiences to streaming services.

"Netflix's commitment to Barb sends a clear signal that what we're doing is valuable to new and established players in the market."