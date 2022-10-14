Emily Ratajkowski has declared she's single "for the first time ever" amid rumours she's dating Brad Pitt.

The 31-year-old model/actress filed for divorce from her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard, 34, in July following claims he had been unfaithful and she has since been linked to 58-year-old Hollywood hunk Brad with reports suggesting the pair have been on "a few dates".

However, 'Gone Girl' star Emily has now set the record straight about her relationship status. When asked about the Brad dating rumours, she told Variety.com: "I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

She also mentioned her 2021 book of essays 'My Body', adding: "One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go."

Emily - who has 18-month-old Sylvester son with her ex Sebastian was said to have been devastated by the breakdown of her marriage, but a source told PEOPLE she had a great time hanging out with Brad.

They said: "They [Emily and Brad] have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don't see each other."

The insider added: "It [Emily's divorce] was unexpected and devastating. She is very relieved to be on the other side of it all now. She is doing well. She thinks Brad is amazing. They have been on a few dates and she is pretty smitten. She is very cute when she talks about Brad. She thinks he is a gentleman. It's really been the perfect timing for her."