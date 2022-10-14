Donald Trump has insisted a woman who alleged he raped her in the 1990s was "not [his] type".

On Wednesday (12.10.22), the former US president was ordered by Judge Lewis Kaplan to sit for a deposition on 19 October in connection with E. Jean Carroll's ongoing lawsuit against him.

The writer filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump after he denied allegations of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s, arguing his rebuttal harmed her reputation and damaged her credibility as a successful journalist.

And following the judge's order, the former 'Apprentice' star took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to attack his accuser and her lawsuit.

He wrote: “She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City Department Store and, within minutes, 'swooned' her.

“It is a Hoax and a lie, just like all the other Hoaxes that have been played on me for the past seven years,” he continued. “And, while I am not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!”

Despite Trump's comments, Carroll and her lawyer, Roberta 'Robbie' Kaplan, said they are "pleased" the federal judge has ruled in their favour.

They told DailyMail.com: “We are pleased that Judge Kaplan agreed with our position not to stay discovery in this case.

“We look forward to filing our case under the Adult Survivors Act and moving forward to trial with all dispatch.”

In his ruling, the judge cited the 76-year-old businessman's attempts to "delay" the case as one of the main reasons why he denied his requests to postpone the deposition.

He said: “The defendant should not be permitted to run the clock out on plaintiff's attempt to gain a remedy for what allegedly was a serious wrong.

“As this Court previously has observed, Mr. Trump has litigated this case since it began in 2019 with the effect and probably the purpose of delaying it.”