Jessica Chastain felt like she was "in a video game" when she visited war-torn Ukraine.

The 'Good Nurse' actress made a visit to the country - which was invaded by Vladimir Putin's Russia in February - in August and she admitted she found the trip "very scary" but also worthwhile.

She said: “If there's any way I can use my platform to help amplify other stories, you know, desiring freedom and equality and safety then I just feel it's my responsibility.

While Chastain was not caught up in any of the wartime violence, the feeling of danger was very real.

“It was kind of like being in a video game...There were a few times on that day where I thought, should I be doing this? This feels very scary.”

The 45-year-old actress met with the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and she told how the politician urged her to continue to raise awareness of his country's plight when she returned to the US.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', she said: "He kept asking ‘Are they still talking about us in the press in the United States? The more that the people talk about it, we really need help.'

“He just wanted to make sure — please talk to people, your friends. I think that’s what he’s been trying to do. To make sure the world doesn’t forget about them.

"He said, the more that the people talk about it, we really need help. And he said, we really are afraid of what's going to happen in the fall and the winter. You know, with if our electricity's cut off."

Jessica told of the "destruction" she saw in family homes and how "sad" it was seeing what women and children were dealing with.

She said: "I went to Irpin and I saw the destruction there and met with families. I went to a children's hospital. I met incredible people in Kyiv. It's hard to talk about now because it's so sad what's going on now.

“I understood how sad it would be and I knew I had to go. I felt just my heart was going out to them because there was like a girl with her mom and she needed new legs, so that was really devastating.

“At one point I said, is that a bullet hole in the mirror?. And then I looked at the ceiling and there were bullet holes. Then I looked in the chair I was sitting in had bullet holes. And there were little kid, a six year old [and] a four year old. I don't understand what is happening to the world."