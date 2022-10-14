The ball from England's 1986 World Cup defeat to Argentina is being put up for sale for £3 million.

The quarter-final game at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico ended England's chances of World Cup glory and is remembered for Diego Maradona's Hand of God goal which gave the South American side the lead before it finished 2-1 - the game's referee 78-year-old Ali Bin Nasser kept hold of the ball and is now planning to sell it at auction in London.

According to The Sun, Adam Gascoigne of Graham Budd Auctions - the company running the sale - said: "Unlike today where you have a multi-ball system at games, this was the only one used in the match from start to finish. There is no doubt it was the ball used to score the Hand of God goal.

"It has just been sitting in a cupboard for years and Mr Bin Nasser has decided now is the right time to sell. When you look at how much the Maradona shirt sold for, it is no surprise that the estimate for the ball is between £2.5million to £3million."

Gary Lineker - who scored England's goal in the game - blasted the sale during an appearance on TalkSport, saying: "How the hell did the referee end up with the ball? Am I over it? Yeah, of course I am. Not.”

He added sarcastically: "I’m so thrilled the ref will cash in on his c***-up."

Gary - won the tournament's Golden Boot for being the top scorer - went on: "The gall of the referee keeping the ball in his cupboard for all his time and now he’s going to cash in on the biggest referee’s mistake in the history of World Cup football. I mean, really?"

Maradona's goal appeared to have been an obvious handball as the player seemingly punched the ball past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, but Bin Nasser insisted he didn't not see the infraction and the goal was given.

Maradona later insisted the goal was scored with "a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God”.

Argentina went on to win the World Cup - beating West Germany in the final.