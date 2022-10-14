Ellie Goulding has insisted her 15-month-old son Arthur is already a talented singer.

The 35-year-old pop star welcomed her first child with husband Caspar Jopling in April 2021 and she has now revealed little Arthur has shown signs of musical promise - revealing he loves classical music and is even able to "do scales".

When asked if her son is showing any musical talent, she told The Sun: "Yes, which I’m very proud of. He can do scales, he’s only 15 months but he’s very singy. He is very musical and loves classical music. He’s got some musical genes, I’m very happy about that."

'How Long Will I Love You' star Ellie is hoping to nurture her son's talents as he gets older and is even planning to build a music studio at the family home in Gloucestershire, England, explaining she wants to be able to work from home while he's little.

She added: "I’m building a music studio. I had a little shed and I’ve put all the stuff into it. It’s kind of already there.

"It’s so I can spend more time with my son and still work, otherwise I’m leaving him. I want to hang out with him all the time.

"Whenever anyone wants a break I can pop down and see him. I want the best of both worlds."

Ellie previously kept her pregnancy under wraps until a month before she was due to give birth and she told Vogue magazine she mostly just stayed at home and covered up in her husband's winter coat whenever she ventured to the shops.

She explained: "I stole my husband's coat for about six months. But that was really just in the shops, I didn't go anywhere else. Out on walks, I just kept it covered up. It wasn't really that hard, though, because of lockdown, I haven't really seen anyone."