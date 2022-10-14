Gary Lineker is hoping two gay Premier League players will choose to come out during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The striker-turned-pundit has revealed he knows who players who have been '"very close" to going public with their sexuality and he says it would send a powerful message if they took a stand against laws in Qatar where homosexuality is illegal and can be punished with jail time.

Gary told The Mirror: "It would be great if one or two of them came out during the World Cup. It would be amazing. I know for a fact that some have been very close and contemplated it. There’s a couple I know, but obviously it’s not for me to say who they are.”

The 'Match of The Day' host was asked why the players hadn't yet chosen to come out publicly, and he replied: "Fear. Fear of the unknown, I imagine. Perhaps they are worried about what their teammates might think, although they probably already know.

"I mean, it seems insane that it should even be a thing."

He went on to cite possible abuse from crowds as a reason why they might be fearful about going public, but added: "You’re always going to get a few idiots. But it’s easy for me to say because I’m not in that position."

Jake Daniels who plays for Championship side Blackpool is the most high profile player in the UK to come out so far after going public with his sexuality in May and Gary said he hopes the positive response might encourage others to follow his lead.

He also insisted any top flight player who came out could go on to become a "huge" star.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off on November 20.