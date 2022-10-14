Microsoft thinks gamers will benefit from the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The technology giant is seeking to buy the company in a $68 billion deal, and Microsoft has moved to dismiss fears raised by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), insisting that it will actually be good for consumers.

The company told GamesIndustry.biz: "The suggestion that the incumbent market leader, with clear and enduring market power, could be foreclosed by the third largest provider as a result of losing access to one title is not credible.

"While Sony may not welcome increased competition, it has the ability to adapt and compete. Gamers will ultimately benefit from this increased competition and choice.

"Should any consumers decide to switch from a gaming platform that does not give them a choice as to how to pay for new games (PlayStation) to one that does (Xbox), then that is the sort of consumer switching behaviour that the CMA should consider welfare enhancing and indeed encourage. It is not something that the CMA should be trying to prevent."

By contrast, the CMA previously suggested that the proposed acquisition could harm Sony's "ability to compete" in the UK's gaming market.