Nintendo has teamed up with Tag Heuer to create two Mario Kart-themed watches.

The gaming giant and the luxury brand have come together to create some eye-catching time pieces.

Tag Heuer said in a Twitter post: "Our two new #TAGHeuerFormula1 X Mario Kart Limited Editions are the result of three shared spirits: a drive for speed, friendly competition, and victory! A must-have among fans, you can reserve yours until October 17th here: http://tag.hr/MarioKartTW (sic)"

In a subsequent post, Tag Heuer revealed the prices for the limited edition watches, which may prove to be especially popular among gaming enthusiasts.

The company said: "The TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Limited Edition (Chronograph) has a recommended retail price of $4,300 (USD) and the TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Limited Edition (Chronograph Tourbillon) has a recommended retail price of $25,600 (USD). (sic)"

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund acquired a five percent stake in Nintendo earlier this year.

The Public Investment Fund has actually spent billions acquiring stakes in various video game companies, including Capcom, EA, Activision, and Take-Two, in recent years.

And in a filing made with Japan's Finance Ministry, it was confirmed that the investment vehicle for the Saudi state had bought a 5.01 percent stake in Nintendo.