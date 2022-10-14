The PlayStation Stars customer reward programme has gone live in the UK.

The programme has previously been launched in Asia and in the US, and it's now live for UK-based gamers, too.

The gaming giant explained: "By joining PlayStation Stars, you can use your gaming skills to collect unique digital collectibles and earn rewards. Complete campaigns, earn points and show off your collectibles in a digital display case on PlayStation App as a way of celebrating your love of play and PlayStation experiences."

PlayStation has also explained how its Plus members can make the most of PlayStation Stars.

The company said: "PlayStation Plus members who also join PlayStation Stars will earn points with every eligible purchase made on PlayStation Store. The points you earn can be exchanged for PSN wallet funds to save or use for your next PS Store purchase, exclusive collectibles for your PlayStation App display case, and more. Items available will vary."

Meanwhile, Jim Ryan - the CEO and President of Sony Interactive Entertainment - previously revealed his ambitions of the PlayStation 5 console.

He said: "I hope that PlayStation 5, and I really believe the PlayStation 5 will be Sony's biggest and best and most loved PlayStation yet. I hope that will happen.

"I would also like to see a world where the games that we make at PlayStation can be enjoyed by many tens of millions of people. Perhaps hundreds of millions of people."