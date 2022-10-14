Kate Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn was present in the delivery room for all her children's births.

The 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' star has revealed her actress mum is "very involved" in her life and made sure she was present when all three of her kids - 18-year-old Ryder, Bingham, 11, and Rani, four - were born - comparing Goldie's presence in the delivery room to a "comedy"

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Kate explained: "She [Goldie] likes to be very involved in my life. So much so that she came to the births of my children. She just had to be there and was like right in my vagina with headlight reading glasses on! It was like out of a comedy but as funny as it was, it was also this unbelievably emotional experience for both of us.”

During her turn on the show, Kate also talked about her latest film project - new 'Knives Out' movie 'Glass Onion' but insisted she can't reveal too much about the whodunnit plot.

She said: “I really can’t tell you much about it because it’s a mystery, but it was so much fun to do and my character Birdy was fabulous to play.

"The cast is wonderful and Daniel [Craig] was great fun to watch.”

She added: "We weren’t allowed to see the movie except with an audience, which I’ve never done before and it caused lots of sweating and a headache, but when I did see it with so many people it was just raucous and a great party. It was cool."

'The Graham Norton Show' airs on BBC One on Friday October 14 at 10.40pm. It is also available on BBC iPlayer.