Joaquin Phoenix had to leave the set of his movie 'Her' after getting the giggles during a phone sex scene with Scarlett Johansson.

In the 2013 film, the Oscar-winning actor played a lonely man who falls in love with an artificially intelligent virtual assistant - voiced by Scarlett - and in one scene he had to respond to recordings of her acting out an orgasm and the actress has revealed the movie star couldn't keep a straight face,

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s 'Armchair Expert' podcast , Scarlett explained: "We tried to get through one take, and he was, like, losing it. He left the studio. He needed a break."

The 'Jojo Rabbit' went on to admit she wasn't keen on hearing the recordings either, telling the host: "You don’t want to hear your voice ever. You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having an orgasm. You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having a fake orgasm - ew. It’s so gross. It was so bizarre."

During the podcast, the 37-year-old actress - who shot to stardom as a child actor - also admitted she felt like she has been "hypersexualised" from a young age and she ended up losing out on many roles because of it,

She said: "I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn't getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do. "I remember thinking to myself, 'I think people think I'm 40 years old.' It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against."

Scarlett recalled it seemed to start after she starred alongside Bill Murray in Sofia Coppola's film 'Lost in Translation'. The Hollywood star - who was still a teenager when she filmed the movie - said: "I think everybody thought I was older and that I'd been [acting] for a long time, I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualised thing. I felt like [my career] was over. "It was like, 'That's the kind of career you have, these are the roles you've played.' And I was like, 'This is it?'"