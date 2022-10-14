Madison Beer thinks Justin Bieber is “amazing”.

The 23-year-old singer is always “in contact” with Justin, 28, who signed her when she was just 12 and his advice on her pop journey has been invaluable, especially because he was discovered by Usher when he was pre-teen artist.

She said: "He definitely gave me a lot of advice and of course I still keep in contact with him, I think he’s amazing.

"He’s super focused on his own life obviously now and we obviously don’t speak as much but he’s been incredible every step of the way and I’m really grateful that I had someone who also is so experienced and knowledgeable in the industry. He signed me so early that I still have all the tools that I still find useful to this day.”

Madison - who left her label and went independent aged 16 before getting signed to Epic Records in 2019 - called their similar path to fame after becoming YouTube sensations “sweet and serendipitous”.

She added: “He’s amazing and it is quite sweet and serendipitous that he was able to sign someone the same way that he was signed, it’s really cool.”

Madison released her new single 'Showed Me (How I Fell In Love With You)' on Friday (14.10.22).

The track samples The Turtles 1968 hit 'You Showed Me' - which was originally written and recorded by Gene Clark and Jim McGuinn of The Byrds in 1964.

It is the first time that Madison has put a sample of one of her records and she wanted to use The Turtles track to "pay homage to the classic sounds and melodies I loved growing up".

She said: "I’ve never used sampling or interpolation on a song before, but I’m always looking for new ways to experiment in the studio and pay homage to the classic sounds and melodies I loved growing up. This song is the perfect culmination of those things.”

The accompanying video shows Madison in the role of a true femme fatale. With looks from Laquan Smith, Balenciaga, and Tom Ford’s Gucci, the video sees Madison taking back power from an unsuspecting playboy.

Madison's latest single 'Showed Me (How I Fell In Love With You)' is available across all platforms now.