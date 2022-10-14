Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole’s baby daughter has been targeted with death threats.

The former couple announced the birth of Onyx in September by posting a series of black-and-white pictures online from the hospital delivery ward.

Model Lanisha, 40, said on Instagram on Friday (14.10.22) about the child being trolled: “Making death threats against a baby is a new low. Some of you guys are disgusting.

“Regardless of how you feel about my life, it’s never that deep to threaten my baby.

Dad-of-10 Nick messaged fans online after Onxy’s arrival with a plea to only target him with any trolling and not the mothers of his kids.

He said: “God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities... as we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength.

“So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children. “@MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that.

“She is so loving and pure hearted. As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns... just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding.”

Nick also recently had son Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares his Golden and daughter Powerful Queen.

The rapper has two sets of twins — Moroccan and Monroe, as well as Zion and Zillion, with Mariah Carey and Abby De La Rosa respectively.

He is also father to son Legendary with Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesias, but his boy

Zen with Alyssa Scott died from a brain tumour aged five months in December 2021.