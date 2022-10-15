Megan Thee Stallion’s home has reportedly been ransacked by two thieves who took up to $400,000 in jewellery, cash and electronics.

The rapper, 27, announced she was pulling out of hosting ‘Saturday Night Life’ minutes after TMZ said on on Friday (14.10.22) law enforcement sources said her LA house had been targeted on Thursday night.

It said authorities had told them the pair were wearing hoodies and gloves, smashed a glass door at the back of the rapper’s home and headed straight for her “primary bedroom”.

The outlet added: “Our sources say the crooks took an estimated $300–$400,000 (£270–£360,000) in jewellery, cash and electronics from inside the home”.

TMZ said Megan was not home during the break-in, and said about police being set to trawl CCTV of the incident: “At this time, police have not made any arrests, but we’re told there’s home surveillance of the break-in, and detectives are working to obtain more video and evidence from neighbours that could help them catch those responsible.”

A representative for Megan had not responded to a request for comment when the report was published.

Moments after the story broke, Megan tweeted to fans about pulling out of fronting ‘Saturday Night Live’ on October 15: “Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”

It prompted a flood of fans to wish her well and ask if she was OK.

In a promotion released on Wednesday for her scheduled SNL show, Megan was seen in a kit confronting named cast member Sarah Sherman in a skit.

Sarah, 29, asked Megan if she was nervous ahead of rehearsals for the show, with the rapper saying: “I am so excited, but a little nervous!”

Megan then looks Sarah up and down and says: “Sarah, b****, do you know you are completely naked?”

Referring to her explicit track with Cardi B, Megan added: “Let me be the first to tell you, your whole WAP (wet a** p****) is out.”

Grammy-winning Megan has performed twice on SNL, in 2019 and the following year.