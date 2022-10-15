Josh Peck and his wife have welcomed a second child.

The 35-year-old actor and his spouse Paige O'Brien - who already have son Max Milo, three, together - have expanded their family with another son, Shai Miller Peck.

Both shared pictures of their sons together on Instagram to announce the happy news.

Josh and Paige tied the knot in June 2017, during a ceremony in Malibu, California.

They announced they were expecting their first child together two years later.

Josh shared a picture of them on Instagram at the time and wrote: "Oh baby. Literally, there's a baby in there. Love u @paigeobrienn."

And Paige wrote: "We're havin' a baby!"

Earlier this year, Josh released his memoir 'Happy People Are Annoying', where he opened up about his public weight struggle and a secret drug addiction.

He said: "I was always looking for something outside to fix my insides. But eventually I saw that whether my life was beyond my wildest dreams or a total mess, it didn't change the temperature of what was going on in my mind.

"I knew that nothing in the outside world would make me feel whole.

"I was able to get to the place that [I] was always seeking" eventually, by walking through discomfort and by doing my best to break down the false identity I had for myself.

"It took me a really long time to love the 15-year-old version of me. But now I understand how strong he was. And I feel like everything in my life set me up to find this chapter of health, peace and contentment."