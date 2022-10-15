Russell Crowe denies claims he had terrible audition for My Best Friend's Wedding

Published
2022/10/15 08:00 (BST)

Russell Crowe has denied claims he had a terrible audition for 'My Best Friend’s Wedding'.

Director PJ Hogan previously said Crowe did "one of the worst table reads I’ve ever experienced" for the 1997 romantic comedy with Julia Roberts and he wasn't right for the movie but Crowe is disputing the claims.

He tweeted: "Pure imagination on behalf of this director. I did not audition for this film. I have never done a table read with the actress mentioned. Would be funny if it wasn’t so pointless."

Hogan made the allegations to author Scott Meslow in the book 'From Hollywood With Love', saying: "I don’t know what went wrong. It was one of the worst table reads I’ve ever experienced. Russell was seated opposite Julia. He gripped that script, and he stared at that script, and he didn’t look at her once. He read every line in a monotone.

"At one point, Julia was literally leaning over the table, staring, like, inches from Russell’s face, trying to make eye contact. And he wouldn’t look at her. At the end of the reading, Russell came up to me and said, ‘I thought that went pretty well.’ And then I knew: Russell was not going to be in 'My Best Friend’s Wedding'."

Russell was reportedly auditioning for the role of Michael, the titular best friend, and the role ultimately went to Dermot Mulroney.

