Take-Two Interactive boss Strauss Zelnick thinks Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard is a positive.

The company's CEO has weighed in on the upcoming merger and insisted while he doesn't want to guess whether the deal would close, his firm are focused on the positives.

He told Sharon Waxman: "I can't really predict what the regulators will do, we're certainly of the belief it's a good thing for Microsoft and for the industry."

He was asked to clarify what he meant by that, and suggested Microsoft and Take-Two aren't actually competitors.

Strauss explained: "It's a highly fragmented business, there's plenty of creativity to go around. Microsoft is an ally of ours and if this makes their business more powerful we think that's good for us."

Meanwhile, he suggested Take-Two - which publishes the likes of 'NBA 2K', 'BioShock' and 'Grand Theft Auto' - is confident their products can stand out on their own.

He added: "If we create great hits, which is our business, the consumers will show up. No one can take that away from us."

His comments come as Microsoft has dismissed "unsupported theories of harm" over the deal and pushed back against the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which has voiced concerns about the merger's impact on the market.

However, Microsoft has claimed even if every 'Call of Duty' player on PlayStation could switch to Xbox, Sony's playerbase would still remain "significantly larger".