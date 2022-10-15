2K has confirmed some personal data was obtained in a data breach last month.

Last month, hackers gained access to the Customer Support site and impersonated official communication, and the studio has now started emailing those affected noting that while some personal data was recorded, there is "no indication" that any financial information has been compromised.

As reported by VGC, the email reads: "The unauthorised third-party accessed and copied some personal data that was recorded about you when you contacted us for support, including your email address, helpdesk ID number, gamertag, and console details.

"There is no indication that any of your financial information or password(s) held on our systems were compromised."

However, they have still encouraged all players to reset their passwords and enable multi-factor authentication "out of an abundance of caution".

On September 23, 2K announced the Customer Support site had reopened after the closure and they worked "diligently" to enhance the defenses with "some additional security measures".

This included "a requirement for all users to reset their support site password when promoted to login", while the new password has "additional complexity requirements".

They continued: "We deeply apologise for any inconvenience and disruption that this matter may have caused, and we appreciate the ongoing support and understanding from our player communities."