Janelle Monáe wants to emulate Johnny Depp's movie career.

The 36-year-old singer and actress revealed she admires 59-year-old Johnny's career path and she would love to follow in his footsteps.

Speaking at a special Q A at the BFI London Film Festival ahead of the European premiere of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery', she said: "When I think about careers, this person as an actor, his life as an actor only, it’s Johnny Depp.

“The amount of roles, from 'Willy Wonka', to 'Sweeney Todd', to all of the dramatic roles, [I want to do] whatever is the Janelle Monáe version of that, with those transformative characters that people are dressing up as on Halloween. I’m thinking that level. I’m ready to go there. Something grounded, but embedded in the hearts and minds of children."

And she also admires the late David Bowie.

She said: "I’ve always had like a world-building mind, and I never saw my music career as something that shouldn’t limit anything. It was like, ‘No, we can go far'. I mean, David Bowie did these things, so why can’t I do these things? What’s the difference?”

Janelle made her movie debut in Barry Jenkins’ 2016 Oscar winner 'Moonlight', but admitted she actually had different plans for her first film role.

She said: "I actually wanted my first film to be science fiction. “But I was so happy it was 'Moonlight', because it meant a lot to a lot of people.”