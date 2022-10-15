Ulrika Jonsson has blasted Alexandra Burke as "attention seeking" for not revealing the gender of her baby.

Alexandra, 34, and her footballer fiance Darren Randolph, 35, welcomed their first child together in July but have not given any details of the tot as Alexandra says her family "did not ask for fame" but Ulrika doesn't agree.

Writing in The Sun, Ulrika said: "The public clearly have an interest in her and her private life. That’s the deal we make with fame.

"And I’m pretty sure her partner and child have, and will continue to, enjoy the fruits of her celebrity labour. I cannot understand how declaring whether she’s had a girl or a boy would in any way compromise her beloved child.

"Announcing you’re pregnant and then shutting the door of access to your life for those who have hitherto cared about your journey, supported you or are just plain nosey, isn’t on."

Ulrika's comments came after Alexandra got tearful when announcing her decision on 'Loose Women'.

She said: "I come from 'X Factor' which is public and gave me a platform. In the process I asked for this but my family never...

"The impact on them is hard and they never asked for it. I want to protect the baby and make its own decision.

"When I spoke to my friend I said, 'I don't want to hurt anyone'. My mum would say it's the wise thing to do."