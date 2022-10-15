Christina Ricci and her 'Yellowjackets' co-stars are part of an "old lady text chain group".

The 42-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell in the thriller drama, and Christina has revealed that she has a great off-screen relationship with her co-stars.

She told Us Weekly: "We don’t all get to work together very often. I’ve only spent one day working with Tawny, two days working with Melanie. Then most of my stuff last year was with Juliette [Lewis]. We hang out outside of set.

"We have an old lady text chain group and I commute back and forth to Vancouver, but whenever I do go into town, the ladies and I have dinner and I meet for a drink, and we talk all the time and see each other as much as we can."

Christina plays the part of Misty Quigley, a care facility nurse, in the acclaimed TV series.

The actress has relished the challenge of playing the character, describing Misty as having "her own morality".

The Hollywood star - who has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category - explained: "Misty is really fun and playing her is fun because it is really enjoyable for me to play characters that are not bound by the sort of normal societal constraints or any kind of moralistic boundaries.

"She very much has her own morality and that’s fun and it’s fun to play characters also that don’t express their emotions in traditional ways.

"As an actor, I’m just always looking to do something new and different and something I haven’t necessarily seen before. So the sort of freedom I get with Misty is pretty incredible. And then also it really was wonderful to be nominated for an Emmy. So that was great."