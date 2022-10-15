Lala Kent has a "little crush" on 50 Cent.

The 32-year-old TV star - who was spotted visiting the rapper in August after a public feud between the pair - has now confessed that her crush on 50 dates back to 2003 and his 'In da Club' single.

She shared: "I'll always have a little crush. I have a bigger crush on his girlfriend [Jamira Haines] so figure that one out."

Lala split from Randall Emmett in October 2021, and the blonde beauty has revealed that she's currently having "fun" in her personal life.

She told E! News: "I don't even care. I am independent and fine. I am trying to show these new boobs off to whoever wants to see them … I've been locked down for six years. I want to go have fun. I deserve it."

Earlier this year, Lala revealed that she was refusing to "mourn" her relationship with Randall because it "wasn’t ever real".

The TV star accused her ex-fiance of cheating on her - but Lala insisted she was keen to draw a line under the situation and move on with her life.

Speaking to Larsa Pippen on her 'Give Them Lala' podcast, the blonde beauty shared: "I feel like I’m not suffering.

"Yes, there was a lot of betrayal. What he was doing behind-the-scenes was not the same as the life he was portraying when we were around each other.

"So, it’s hard for me to come from a place of, like, mourning a loss when there was no loss because it wasn’t ever real."

In response, Larsa - who was married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen between 1997 and 2021 - said: "I get what you’re saying. You’re looking at it like that and I promise you when we talk in, like, two years, you’re going to be looking at it differently."