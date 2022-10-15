Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are having a baby boy.

The loved-up couple - who have been dating on and off since 2016 - revealed the news during a joint performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

During a performance of the song 'Moments', Sean rubbed his partner's growing baby bump and then said: "L.A. make some noise."

Then, the couple both yelled: "Baby Boy!"

The announcement prompted cheers from the crowd and the duo then continued with their performance of the song.

Big Sean - who previously dated pop star Ariana Grande - and Jhene first revealed their pregnancy news in July.

The 'Blessings' hitmaker said at the time that he "can't wait" to become a dad for the first time.

Big Sean wrote on Instagram: "Whole new motivation foreal! ... Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank you. (sic)"

He added in separate post: "Can't wait to be a dad."

The celebrity couple briefly split in 2019 before getting back together the following year.

Speaking in 2021, Jhene opened up about their relationship and insisted it's built on a very strong friendship.

The 34-year-old singer also revealed that she's always felt "comfortable with him" and that their romance is unlike anything else she's ever experienced.

She explained: "When I first met Sean, the one thing I can say is he immediately felt familiar, like I knew him already and I was comfortable with him immediately ... I had never felt that feeling of like, I’ve met you before ...

"Our friendship is really strong, so that has made our relationship what it is, just that foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level."