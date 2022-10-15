Olly Murs wants to have his stag do in the 'Love Island' villa.

The 38-year-old pop star is poised to marry Amelia Tank, and Olly would love to have a joint stag and hen do on the set of the hit TV show.

He told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: "My mates want to do a proper stag, but I want a joint hen and stag.

"I’d like to do it in Europe, not Las Vegas as that’s ­standard. I think me and Amelia should hire the 'Love Island' villa for it. We’d bring all the cameras in and call it Casa O-Murs and there’d be massive arguments.

"The guys go on the stag and the girls go on the hen and they reconvene in the evening."

Despite this, Olly recently revealed that he's "not been drinking for a year".

The chart-topping pop star confessed that he's given up alcohol over the last 12 months, admitting it can make him go "a bit mad".

The 'Heart Skips a Beat' hitmaker - who shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2009 - shared: "I've not been drinking for a year. I've done 365 days. Just a personal thing, I like little victories."

Olly conceded that over-indulging on alcohol "can lead to bad s*** happening".

He said: "I'm not someone who has ever struggled with drink - it was just something I felt like I wanted to for for a year and challenge myself. I just think sometimes drinking can lead to bad s*** happening."

On the other hand, Olly would've loved to have had a drink when he got engaged to Amelia.

Asked if he missed anything about drinking, Olly replied: "I don't miss it at all. Only once when we got engaged I was devastated I couldn't have a little tipple."