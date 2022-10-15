Meghan Trainor felt "super lost" after giving birth to her baby boy.

The 28-year-old pop star - who has Riley, 20 months, with her husband Daryl Sabara - has admitted to struggling after giving birth to her son via a C-section.

Meghan - whose new album is called 'Takin' It Back' - shared: "The first song I wrote after giving birth, I mean after having a C-section with my stretch marks, I was feeling extra, like, not loving myself.

"I was heavier than I've ever been and I was just super lost. The first song I wrote is called 'Remind Me' and it's about how my husband reminds me who I once was and then how beautiful he thinks I am and I see a lot of that in this album."

Despite this, Meghan admitted that motherhood and her post-pregnancy struggles have taught her a lot about herself.

She told MailOnline: "I can handle a lot more than I thought. I'm way stronger than I thought I was. I always say, 'Well, if I got through that C-section, I can do anything!'

"Every day that I think is hard I'm then like, "This ain't hard, you know?" And it's actually got me doing hard things like going to the gym every day ... I'm a bad*** and I'm strong."

Meghan previously admitted to suffering "a little PTSD" after giving birth to her baby boy.

The pop star struggled to recover from the delivery, which led to her son spending five days in intensive care after he experienced breathing issues.

Meghan - who married her husband Daryl in 2018 - shared: "The first week after I came home, I definitely felt like I had a little PTSD - because you finally have the pain of the C-section. And then I would tell my husband, like, 'I still feel them inside me digging around.'"