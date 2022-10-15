Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been approached by people "on both sides of the aisle" after hinting at running for political office.

The wrestler-turned-actor recently announced that he won't be running for office in 2024 - but Dwayne admits that he's been approached by people on both sides of the political divide in the US in recent weeks.

Asked what he’d like to change in America if he became the President, Dwayne told ET Canada: "We haven’t gotten into those deep conversations.

"You know, those are always intriguing to think about and talk about. I think that what has happened over the course of the past four to six weeks is I have had the most influential people on both sides of the aisle, from both parties, approach me, which has been really interesting, which has really supercharged decision-making and conversations on, ‘Will you do this?’ Because if the answer was ‘Yes, I am going to do this for 2024,’ I’ve got to declare in about a month and top of the year, we have to get going."

Dwayne, 50, previously admitted that running for office is "off the table" for the time being.

The Hollywood star - who has kids Simone, 21, Jasmine, six, and Tiana, four - is keen to spend some quality time with his family.

Asked if his political ambitions were on hold, Dwayne replied: "It’s off the table, yes."

Despite this, Dwayne insisted he loves his country and the American people.

He said: "I will say this, because it requires the B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. That’s the most important thing to me, is being a daddy. Number one.

"Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives. ‘Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years."