Robbie Coltrane’s son has wittily paid tribute to his late comedian dad by posting the message: “Just woke up what did I miss?”

Artist Spencer McMillan – one of the ‘Harry Potter’ actor’s two children – showed he shared his father’s sense of humour in a post from his Instagram account, @be.nice.signs.

It came after his actress sister Alice McMillan on Saturday (15.10.22) posted a moving picture of herself kissing her dad’s head as he sat at home wearing glasses.

Alice, the youngest child of Robbie and his former wife Rhone Gemmell, is a renowned actress who has starred in critically-acclaimed ‘The Souvenir’ alongside Tilda Swinton.

Spencer, born in 1992, has kept a low profile while Alice does not regularly share details of her life online.

Robbie died on Friday (14.10.22) in hospital aged 72 after years battling health issues including osteoarthritis.

He spent his final years in “constant pain” after his knee cartilage disintegrated.

The ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘James Bond’ acting icon, opened up in 2020 about his long health battles that left him wheelchair bound and in agony so bad he wouldn’t wish it on his “worst enemy”.

He told the Daily Express in one of his last interviews in 2020: “I was fighting pain 24 hours a day when I was in ‘National Treasure’ and ‘Great Expectations’.

“I had no cartilage in my knee. It was bone on bone.”

Former heavy drinker Robbie was battling in 2016 to lost 7 stone after doctors warned him not slimming down could leave him a “cripple”.

When he had shed 5 stone, he started to experience “constant pain all day” and he said medics found after an exploratory operation he had “no cartilage left in one of my knees”, adding it had “completely disintegrated”.

By 2020 the ‘Cracker’ actor said he found some relief after receiving joint surgery in America.

Robbie pulled out of an appearance at Comic-Con at the Olympia, London, in July, with organisers saying it was due to his “ongoing ill health”.

Tributes to the Scotsman have poured in since his agent announced his passing on Friday, including one from ‘Harry Potter’ creator JK Rowling who called Robbie “one of a kind” and said they used to laugh their heads off together while he played Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid.

His agent Belinda Wright said on Friday evening: “My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday, October 14… for me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client.

“As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

She added the actor is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell, a sculptor Robbie married in 1999 but divorced in 2003.