'FIFA 23' has enjoyed a "record-breaking" launch with 10.3 million players in its first week.

EA Sports has hailed the game - which was released on September 30 - for having the "biggest launch period in EA Sports FIFA franchise history" as the series brings its 30-year partnership with FIFA to an end before next year's 'EA Sports FC' rebrand.

In a statement, Nick Wlodka - boss of EA Sports FC - said: "The response from our fans has been nothing short of incredible, and we're thrilled that our community is playing with their favourite players and teams across FIFA 23 in record numbers.

"With both the Men's and Women's World Cups, and exciting updates to our women's club football content in game still yet to come, we're just getting started on providing players with the most authentic and immersive experience yet."

EA announced earlier this year that its current licensing deal with FIFA for the official football game series will be no more following the release of 'FIFA 23'.

Electronic Arts are swapping the title of 'FIFA' to 'EA Sports FC', having hinted at the change last year.

All the current game modes, football leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be staying put for 'EA Sports FC'.

Partnerships with the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS will also stay the same, with more on the way.

Fans will get more information about EA Sports FC in June 2023.