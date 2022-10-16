Trai Byers and Grace Gealey are expecting their first child.

The former 'Empire' co-stars - who played Andre Lyon and Anika Calhoun respectively in the musical drama series - have been married for six years and the 39-year-old actress showed off her growing baby bump as they walked the red carpet for the opening night of her husband's Broadway production 'The Piano Lesson'.

Grace shared photos from the premiere - including one of her cradling her bump - on her Instagram account and wrote: “Words absolutely fail when it comes to describing how deeply and overwhelmingly proud we are of you, @traibyers (sic)"

The couple did not reveal any other details about their pregnancy, including when the baby is due, or if they know the sex of the unborn tot.

Grace previously admitted being with her husband was one of the "greatest gifts" she's ever had.

In an Instagram post to mark his 39th birthday in July, she gushed: "Because of you, laughter is wild, love proliferates and even when life isn't easy, journeys are 'ease-full'.

"It's your birthday, my love, but to live life with you, is one of the greatest - and richest - gifts I've ever experienced."

Trai shared a similar loved-up sentiment when Grace turned 38 the following week.

He wrote on his own Instagram account: "You are a magnet that draws all of my love, and I release into the gravitational pull of you. You can have it. You can have it all. This kind of love is on purpose. Praise God for us, baby. Praise God for you."