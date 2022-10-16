Kanye West is upset at being "blocked out" by the "Jewish media".

The 'Gold Digger' rapper was recently blocked from Instagram and Twitter for anti-Semitic posts and he's been left unimpressed at the response to his controversial comments, which came in the wake of a row over him wearing a 'White Lives Matters' t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week.

Speaking on Revolt TV's 'Drink Champs' podcast, he moaned: “They blocked me out. The Jewish media blocked me out.

“This s*** lit. I’m lit, right? I’m lit. I’m lit, you know what I’m saying?”

Kanye accused Jewish people of having "owned the Black voice" and warned they had "poked the bear too f****** long".

He said: "Either it’s through us wearing the Ralph Lauren shirt, or it’s all of us being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney. [People are] used to getting screwed by the Jewish media."

The 45-year-old star - who has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - then blasted JP Morgan Chase following the bank's decision to ask him to take his business elsewhere.

He claimed: "I put $140 million into JPMorgan, and they treated me like s***.

"So if JP Morgan Chase is treating me like that, how they treating the rest of y’all? I am outraged.

"[They] told Candace Owens she couldn’t hang out with [me]."

The 'Runaway' rapper was blocked from Twitter hours after Instagram had done the same for a widely-condemned tweet, which was removed by the platform.

He had written: "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On Jewish people. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."