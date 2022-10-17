Andy Cohen isn't rushing to have another child

Published
2022/10/17 07:00 (BST)

Andy Cohen isn't in a rush to have more children.

The 54-year-old TV star - who already has Lucy, five months, and Benjamin, three - is relishing the challenge of fatherhood, but Andy doesn't want to have any more kids for the time being.

Asked about the possibility of having more kids, the TV host - who had his children with the help of a surrogate - told E! News: "I mean, I'm good right now. Don't freak me out."

Andy often posts photos of his children on social media, and they've even appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live!', his late-night talk show.

Andy previously admitted that he's loved the experience of parenthood.

Speaking about his son in 2021, he shared: "You know it's great, so far so good.

"I have a lot of support. I have a lot of women in my life who are helping me out, and he makes it really easy. He's a cheerful, great kid, he makes it fun. I learn things every day.

"I think also having a kid later in life is really fun, because you do sweat things, [but] I'm trying to be as laid back as I possibly can."

Andy admits it's difficult to balance his career with raising his son.

However, he's determined to spend as much time as possible with his kids.

He explained: "You want him to know you're around and you're always gonna be around, and that's hard for me because I have a lot of jobs. Believe it or not, I'm really in and out all day of my home.

"He gets to see me throughout the day which is great. I don't leave for my show until past his bed time. It really works out."

© BANG Media International

andycohen

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Brian Austin Green celebrates two-year anniversary with Sharna Burgess
Katy Perry jokes about becoming 'fat Elvis' during Las Vegas residency
Rita Ora's new record 'has been inspired by Taika Waititi'
Sir John Major brands The Crown 'damaging and malicious'

Recommended