Brian Austin Green has marked two years since his first date with Sharna Burgess.

The 49-year-old 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor has revealed their paths first crossed on October 16 2020 when they went out for a coffee date and they went on to strike up a blossoming romance and become parents to a son named Zane who arrived in June - and Brian has now given thanks for the meeting which changed his life.

In a post on Instagram alongside a slideshow of family pictures, he wrote: "October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee.

"My God am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met."

Brian went on: "The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible ... I love you."

The actor is also dad to 20-year-old son Kassius with Vanessa Marcil and three boys - Noah, 10, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, six - with his ex-wife Megan Fox and he recently revealed he felt worried about becoming a dad for the fifth time at the age of 49 when Zane was born.

He told Us Weekly: “There was that thought of, ‘Man, it’s been like six years. Do I still have this in me?’” However, Brian insisted everything came flooding back as soon as his little boy was born. He added: “Things are sort of second nature at this point.”

When asked about how Zane is getting on, Brian replied: “He’s getting to that age now where he’s much more reactionary. He smiles a lot and giggles [in his] sleep, which is the cutest thing in the world.” Brian went on to reveal it’s been a big adjustment to become a dad again, but it’s all worth it. He told the publication: “I’m so used to saying the years of my kids; [ages] and now I’m back at the month and week stage. My brain’s constantly buffering, I go through that but it’s amazing.”