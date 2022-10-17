Katy Perry jokes about becoming 'fat Elvis' during Las Vegas residency

Published
2022/10/17 07:00 (BST)

Katy Perry has joked about becoming "fat Elvis" during her Las Vegas residency.

The 'Roar' pop star kicked off her 'Play' shows at the new Resorts World hotel in Sin City last December and she has been adding dates throughout the year, recently booking in another three-week run for October - and she has now opened up about her on/off schedule and comparing herself to a great Vegas headliner of the past - Elvis Presley.

Speaking on the 'Smartless' podcast, Katy explained: "It's three weeks on and then sometimes six to nine weeks off. It's really easy to become fat Elvis in between."

The 37-year-old singer went on to add the schedule works for her it means she's able to do the school run for her two-year-old daughter Daisy, who she shares with partner Orlando Bloom.

Katy went on: "I do it in three-week installments. It allows me the ability to drop my daughter off at pre-school, and then mommy goes to work and comes back home the next day.

"It's such a great routine. It's something that pop stars love to do and check off the box. Also, I get to create an incredible crazy, crazy show that I can't tour with because I couldn't possibly move all these absurd props that are on the stage."

During her appearance on the podcast Katy also talked about her decision to change her name at the start of her showbiz career - ditching the name Katy Hudson and adopting her mum's maiden name of Perry.

She explained: "[My name is] Katherine Hudson, people called me Katy Hudson. In the beginning, I decided not to do that.

"My mother's maiden name, Perry. [Actress Kate Hudson and I are] best friends, we get along. That was actually the first thing we got along on."

© BANG Media International

katyperry

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Andy Cohen isn't rushing to have another child
Brian Austin Green celebrates two-year anniversary with Sharna Burgess
Rita Ora's new record 'has been inspired by Taika Waititi'
Sir John Major brands The Crown 'damaging and malicious'

Recommended