Billie Eilish has been pictured holding hands with rocker Jesse Rutherford.

The 20-year-old pop star was seen out and about with The Neighbourhood frontman last week with snaps circulating online showing the pair with their hands clasped together as they attended the Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Hollywood in California on Friday (14.10.22) while they were also reportedly seen having dinner together at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles on Thursday (13.10.22).

An onlooker told Etonline.com: "Billie and Jesse had dinner at Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood, California at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night. It definitely seemed like a date and they stayed there for three hours. They had pasta and other dishes. During their dinner, Billie touched the back of Jesse's head for a long time, he kissed her on the cheek, and they both kissed on the lips."

The restaurant-goer added to the site: "Billie looked very good and they seemed comfortable and happy together. They didn't get up at all from their table during the meal, and were focused on each other and looking in each other's eyes the whole time. At one point, they spoke about their plans and possibly going to a party at the Kardashians'."

Neither Billie or Jesse have commented on the romance rumours, but they are believed to have been friends for several years and were previously pictured together back in 2017.

Billie is said to have previously dated rapper Brandon 'Q' Adams and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, while Jesse had a relationship with model Devon Lee Carlson but they split in 2021.