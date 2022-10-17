Tilda Swinton has "quite a collection" of false teeth.

The ' Michael Clayton' star has worn various dental sets over the years for her movie roles and she has kept all the custom-made pieces which were created by UK-based company Fangs FX and she's joked she could donate them all to the Academy Museum in Los Angeles so the institute could have a "a room full of teeth."

Speaking at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday (15.10.22) where she was honoured with the Visionary Award, Tilda told PEOPLE.com: "There's a wonderful dental technician called Chris Lyons, who I've worked with for years. He has a wonderful company in London called Fangs FX, and I've had many amazing teeth, sets of teeth, made by him ...

"I have quite a collection. Yes. A dental sphere."

Tilda was handed the award at the bash for her "extensive body of work" and "dedicating herself to collaborations with some of cinema's most daring innovators" and during her appearance at the event she insisted she enjoys forging relationships with filmmakers.

She went on: "If I fall into a relationship with someone and we start to make films together, it very often goes on for a very long time."

The 61-year-old actress also praised the museum for documenting so much of Hollywood over the years, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "The thing about film is it never gets old and it’s really important for the archive to be available to everybody. And this museum is really phenomenal. I came around it yesterday and it’s so alive and so inclusive. I think anybody that lives in L.A. should just come and hang out here as much as they can."

Other stars honoured at the bash included Julia Roberts, Steve McQueen and Miky Lee.