Eddie Redmayne has confessed he "made a fool of himself" in front of Julia Roberts.

'The Theory of Everything' has revealed he met the Hollywood superstar for the first time at an awards show where she was on hand to present him with a prize, but he feel haunted by shame because he "embarrassed" himself when he got the chance to talk to her.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night (15.10.22), Eddie explained: "I actually did once meet her [Julia Roberts], she very generously handed me an award once and I made a fool of myself. I just gushed. I felt embarrassed about that."

Julia was among the honourees at the Academy Museum Gala and Eddie was teased by his 'The Good Nurse' co-star Jessica Chastain, who said: "Julia Roberts brought him out. He’s very excited that Julia Roberts is going to be here tonight," joking that he would greet her using Hugh Grant's famous line from Julia's movie 'Notting Hill' saying: "I’m just a boy, standing in front of girl, asking her to love him … "

During the bash, Julia Roberts was presented with the inaugural Gala Icon Award which celebrates an artist "whose career has had a significant global cultural impact".

Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum said of Julia: "Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles. We are thrilled to be honouring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts."

Other honourees at the event included Miky Lee, Steve McQueen and Tilda Swinton for their contributions to cinema.