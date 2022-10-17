Rachel Zegler has promised a "refreshing" take on 'Snow White'.

The 21-year-old star has been cast in the lead role for Disney's live-action adaptation of the fairy tale and has hit back at those questioning the politically correct updates that will be included in the film – which has brought in consultants to address the representation of the dwarfism community on screen.

Rachel told Vanity Fair: "People are making jokes about ours being the PC 'Snow White', where it's like, yeah, it is – because it needed that.

"It's an 85-year-old cartoon, and our version is a refreshing story about a young woman who has a function beyond 'Someday My Prince Will Come'."

'Snow White' was criticised earlier this year by Peter Dinklage for its "f****** backwards" depiction of dwarfs.

The 'Game of Thrones' actor – who suffers from a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia – said: "There's a lot of hypocrisy going on.

"Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you're still telling the story of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'. Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."

Peter revealed that he was baffled by Disney's positivity towards the film and suggested that he hadn't campaigned hard enough for those with dwarfism to get better acting roles.

The 53-year-old actor said: "You're progressive in one way but then you're still making that f****** backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I'm not loud enough.

"I don't know which studio that is but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I'm just like, what are you doing?"