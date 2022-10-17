Apple is bringing Spatial Audio to select Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

The tech giant is working with the luxury car manufacturer to build their Dolby Atmos offering - which the Steve Jobs-founded company launched in summer 2021 - into a range of their cars to give drivers a studio quality sound experience while they hit the road.

The car company is adding the integration - which is designed to enhance music by making it more immersive - to some of their premium models, such as the Maybach S-Class, the electric EQS and EQE models that go for more than $100,000.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice-president of Apple Music and Beats said: “Sound quality is incredibly important to Apple Music which is why we are so excited to be working with Mercedes to make Spatial Audio on Apple Music available natively in the car for the first time. Together with Mercedes, we now have even more opportunities to bring wholly immersive music to our subscribers all over the world.”

Mercedes-Benz executives believe the “seamless experience” will elevate the driving experience.

Markus Schafer, the chief technology officer for Mercedes-Benz Group AG said: “We’re joining forces to offer our customers a benchmark music experience unparalleled in the industry. We are proud that our vehicles will be the first-ever non-Apple devices to feature immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. This seamless experience shows how in-car entertainment can reach exciting new levels by perfectly integrating hardware and software.”

At the time launch of the tech's launch, it was dubbed as a "new music experience".

Kevin Yeaman, the president and CEO of Dolby Laboratories said: “Today marks the introduction of Dolby Atmos on Apple Music — a new music experience that is transforming how music is created by artists and enjoyed by their fans. We are working with Apple Music to make Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos widely available to all musicians and anyone who loves music.”