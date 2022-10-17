With 15 years since a 'Star Trek' title made its way onto a Nintendo platform, 'Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova' has brought a family-friendly adventure to the Switch.

The game - which has been produced by Tessera Studios and Outright Games and is also available on PS4, PS5, XBox One Xbox X|S, and Steam - is based on the animated Nickelodeon series and features the same voice cast as the TV show as users opt to play as either captain Dal R'El (Brett Gray) and Gwyndala (Ella Purnell) as they embark on a quest to repair their Protostar ship, save the crew members and prevent the central star from going supernova in order to save the lives on the surrounding planets.

Gameplay largely involves cracking environmental puzzles by using Dal and Gwyn's different abilities to move blocks around and reroute power lines to overcome barriers in order to pass through to the next stage, or combat scenarios against different alien foes.

Most battles are against insect-like Watchers with varying skills - some throw bombs, others explode as they die - and the swarming foes all need to be overthrown before the fight is declared over.

Rescuing crewmates along the way sees them return to the Protostar and occasionally offering help in game where needed, with Jankom Pog able to unlock jammed doors and Rok can break through big piles of stones.

Collectables are available on each mission and it's possible to go back after completion to scour the sites to find them - sometimes these aren't possible to do on first go round because the rescued crewmates and their skills are necessary.

While the game is playable for one or two players, it's best enjoyed as a pair as the AI can be frustrating, particularly during split-screen tasks which require each character to take on a different element of puzzle solving.

There's also an enjoyable competitve element in two-player mode as badges as Janeaway awards scores and medals at the end of every mission for various factors including taking the least number of KOs and overcoming the most foes.

Although pitched at a younger age range, the puzzles are complex enough to keep adults engaged but not so difficult that kids will lose interest, making 'Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova' a great fun-for-all-the-family adventure.

Rating (reviewed on Nintendo Switch): 4/5

By Viki Waters