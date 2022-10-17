Gigi Hadid decided to launch her own brand after accepting that you "can't model forever".

The 27-year-old catwalk star launched a cashmere brand called Guest in Residence and she wanted to transition from the runway to the office, because modelling as a natural shelf life that she is well aware of.

Speaking to Vogue at the publication's Forces of Fashion event, she said: "You can’t model forever. I was creative and that is where I saw my life going.

“I thought that it was… not necessarily obvious, but expected for me to come out with something that was more a fast-fashion type situation.

"It just felt like the right material that I could play with in a lot of different ways that was true to me, true to my style.”

Gigi also likes the move to the office because it means she can bring her two-year-old daughter Khai with her.

She added: "I already had been thinking about cashmere, but I think it [pregnancy] just made me think about how much more settled I would feel to have an office space job. I can take my daughter there with me."

However, Gigi - whose sister Bella Hadid is a top model too, with both following in the footsteps of their mother Yolanda - admits she has doubted herself and her ability to run a brand, both creatively and commercially.

She said: "I have imposter syndrome all the time."