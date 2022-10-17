Drew Barrymore won't ever have cosmetic surgery on her face because she does not want to "fight nature".

The 47-year-old actress has been working in Hollywood for decades but has resisted the urge to go under the knife or have any sort of invasive procedure to keep her looking young because ageing is part of life, and something she is happy to embrace.

During a discussion about ageing with 'Halloween Ends' actress Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the 'Scream' star said: "I've never messed with my face.

"I don't want to fight nature. I’m raising two daughters, and we were raised in an industry where it was desired to drink off the fountain of youth and I just never subscribed to it. So I appreciate everything you said. And I think men just need to let women know aging is safe and awesome.”

Drew - who has daughters, Frankie, eight, and Olive, nine, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - has never been one to shy away from giving her opinion on plastic surgery.

In February 2021, the 'Charlie's Angels' star revealed another motivating factor in her avoidance of cosmetic work is that she fears she could get addicted and end up ruining her looks like American socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, who was dubbed the 'Cat Woman' after altering her facial features so extensively.

Drew said: "The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I'm a highly addictive person. I do one injection, I'm going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday!"