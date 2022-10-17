J.B. Gill says being a farmer has been "incredible" for his mental wellbeing.

The JLS singer enjoys a rural life in Kent with wife Chloe and their children Ace, eight, and Chiara, four, and he admitted trading in his hectic lifestyle has proven to be a "gamechanger".

He said: “Being able to reconnect with my roots and begin my life as a farmer with my family has been a gamechanger for me. While farm life is hard work, immersing myself in the beautiful Kent countryside has been incredible for my own mental wellbeing.

"I will always love the city and the fast-paced showbiz life but escaping to the country to enjoy the peace quiet, surrounded by the sounds of nature, is something I think we can all benefit from to put our minds at ease."

The 35-year-old star is keen to share his peaceful existence with others so has recorded the sounds of a variety of creatures and ambient farm noise for Premier Inn's Country Music Radio service.

The hotel chain aim to help people relax wherever they are, home or away, with the digital radio station, which they developed after research showed over half of UK adults are willing to move to the coast or countryside to enjoy the peaceful surroundings, while 37% of respondents chill out to music and 29% to the sounds of nature.

J.B. - who has also helped announce shows for the station - added: "It's been brilliant to work with Premier Inn to blend these two loves of my life, music and the outdoors, and hopefully share a little slice of rest and relaxation with our radio station’s listeners, wherever they may be.”

The playlist features what the research found to be the UK's favourite restful sounds, including bees buzzing in a garden, rain pattering on cobbled streets and the crashing of waves on a Cornish beach.

Simon Ewins, Managing Director at Premier Inn, said: “We can all relate to that feeling of being lulled into a state of relaxation when listening to distant crashing waves, or the sound of birds singing outside, so when our research revealed it was the sounds of nature that the nation was turning to for rest or focus, we were inspired to throw our hat in the radio ring. The Rest Easy Country Music Radio service is a relaxing sound hub, with a touch of Premier Inn humour!

“Many of our guests travel for work as well as leisure, so we have curated a soundtrack that can be enjoyed whilst working in our hotels, as well as to aid sleep after a long day of meetings.

“It’s been brilliant to experiment with this concept and with access available to everyone, not just Premier Inn guests, we hope people across the UK rest easy whatever the trip, home or away.”

Tune in to the Country Music Radio service here: https://resteasyradio.fm/