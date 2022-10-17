Much-loved Haitian singer Mikaben has died aged 41 after he collapsed on stage.

The musician fell after the end of his show at the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday (15.10.22), but his passing has only now emerged.

Mikaben – born Michael Benjamin – abruptly brought his show to an end to get off stage before he collapsed to the floor, E! News reported on Monday(17.10.22), with fans catching the moment on video which has been shared across social media.

Medics performed CPR as crowds were asked to leave the arena but he was later pronounced dead.

No cause of death has yet been determined.

The arena said in an announcement written in French on Sunday (16.10.22) at around 1.30am: “Last night during the Carimi concert one of the singers, Michael Benjamin, Mikaben of his artist name, died following a malaise on stage and despite the intervention of the emergency services.”

Mikaben is survived by his pregnant wife Vanessa Benjamin, and their two children, son Gabriel Benjamin and daughter Leïa Benjamin.

Vanessa has shared her grief on Instagram but pleaded with fans to stop contacting her, saying: “Thank you for the prayers but please stop calling me. I’m in no condition to talk. ‘I lost my other half and I have no words.”

She added in a second distressing post: “Oh mon Dieu, Heavenly Father, I know you don’t make mistakes and you won’t give us what we can’t (bear) but… this pain is very heavy. Help me, please, oh merciful Lord… I will not question you, god.”

She last month posted a series of photos with her husband and their two children, captioning them: “This part of my life is nothing but pure love and happiness, thank you Lord.”

Mikaben is famed for his poignant ‘Ayti Se’ song, released in the wake of Haiti’s 2010 earthquake.

His father was musician Lionel and after he started writing music as a teenager, he studied in Canada before becoming a professional performer.

Haitian-born former Fugees musician Wyclef Jean, 52, has told the Miami Herald Mikaben’s unexpected death was a “shock”, adding: “All I could remember was his smile. This is one of the most influential and inspirational young artists of our generation.”