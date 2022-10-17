The Rolling Stones are reportedly planning to release a new record next year.

It would be Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood’s fist new material in 18 years and The Sun also reported on Monday night (17.10.22) they have already started recording.

The publication said they had teamed up in New York over the last two weeks for studio sessions.

It also reported “a raft of world class session musicians” will complete band’s line-up for the new tracks.

The music would also be their first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts aged 80 in 2021 after a throat cancer fight.

A source told The Sun: “After Charlie’s passing there was some uncertainty about what to do next.

“They had stadium dates scheduled so pressed ahead, but afterwards it wasn’t clear what the future looked like.

“But now they’ve had time to reflect they all feel it’s the right thing to keep doing what they’ve always done as a band, make new music and hopefully hit the road again to perform it to their fans.

“They’ve had a knock in recent years, but the show goes on – and The Stones always do.”

The insider added Sir Mick, 79, Keith, 78, and Ronnie, 75 are also planning a “major” tour likely to include America, South America and Europe to follow the release of the new tunes, which are said to be due in summer of 2023.