Ashley Roberts’ alleged stalker has appeared in court and could faces six months in jail and an unlimited fine if found guilty.

The Pussycat Dolls singer, 41, is said to have been pursued by fan Lewis Langley, 47, who allegedly turned up at the Global radio station where she is a DJ on a “number of occasions” and “loitered outside”, The Sun reported on Monday night. (17.10.22)

Langley also reportedly went to an address he thought was Ashley’s to ask for clothing back and is said to have referred to the singer as his girlfriend.

The most recent incident was said by The Sun to have occurred on October 10.

He appeared before South London’s Croydon magistrates court on October 11 but the appearance has only now emerged.

He is also charged with stalking another woman, going to her house “on a number of occasions asking for clothing back from Ashley Roberts, who you claimed was your girlfriend, and you believed resided at that address”, The Sun said.

In August the publication said Ashley was being “terrorised” by a stalker.

Langley, of no fixed abode, has been released on conditional bail until November 22 and as part of his release terms conditions he is not allowed to go North of the Thames or to Borough High Street, London.

The maximum sentence if found guilty of stalking is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

Ashley, who was propelled to fame in 2003 with The Pussycat Dolls alongside Nicole Scherzinger before the group split up in 2010 hosts a show on Heart 00s on Saturday evenings.

She is said to be single after splitting in 2021 from her ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro partner Giovanni Pernice, 32, who she dated after competing in 2018 on the BBC show.