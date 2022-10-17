Geena Davis says Susan Sarandon transformed her life when she was “dying of politeness”.

The ‘Thelma and Louise’ actress, 66, who starred with Susan, 76, in the 1991 film, said she showed her how to be “authentic”.

Geena told ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Monday (17.10.22) about her former co-star: “It totally changed my life, because somehow in my sheltered life, I had never spent time with a woman who says what she thinks without qualifiers in front of it.

“I was used to living as somebody who says, ‘I don’t know if you agree with this or if this is a good idea’ – I was busy dying of politeness.

“As soon as I met Susan – ‘Oh my God’ – this was a whole different world. And it wasn’t that anyone reacted differently to her. Everyone loved her and everything.

“I was like, ‘Wow, you can actually be like that’.

“She showed me what it’s like to live authentically and be in the moment.”

Geena made the remark while also talking about how her Institute on Gender in Media produces has found women are still marginalised in movies.

She added: “My institute does all the research, and current studies show that 20% of characters in movies are 50 and over but 5% are female, so it’s such a small slice of the roles we get.”

Geena also revealed how George Clooney joked to her he “hated” Brad Pitt as the actor landed the role of thieving grifter JD in ‘Thelma and Louise’ over him in the 90s.

The mum-of-three said: “I happened to be seated next to George Clooney on a flight and he said, ‘I hate that Brad Pitt, he got the part in ‘Thelma and Louise’ over me’.”

It comes after it emerged Geena’s ne memoir claims Brad, 58, had a make-up artist cover up a spot on his bum when they were shooting their famous sex scene in the film.