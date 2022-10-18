The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries is reportedly still set to premiere this year.

It’s said the show has been scheduled for release in December, after Deadline claimed on Monday (17.10.22) it was being pushed back until 2023 amid the recent backlash over the streamer’s upcoming fifth season of its royal family drama ‘The Crown’.

A source told Deadline about Prince Harry, 37, and his duchess wife, 41: “They’re rattled at Netflix and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary.”

But Page Six later reported on Monday it had been told “the show will go on — and any issues surrounding the doc had nothing to do with the fifth season of ‘The Crown’.”

The insider told the outlet: “As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year.”

Representatives for the Sussexes and Netflix have not yet responded to Page Six’s requests for comment.

The upcoming series of ‘The Crown’ is said to include scenes leading up to the tragic death of Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, in a 1997 car crash in a Paris tunnel, which killed the duke’s mother aged 36.

A source told The Sun: “To be going back to Paris and turning Diana’s final days and hours into a drama feels very uncomfortable.

“Finally, some of the crew members are pushing back.”

There has also been controversy over the new series of ‘The Crown’ as it is said to include an abdication storyline that has been branded a “barrel load of malicious nonsense” by former Prime Minister Sir John Major.

The former Conservative leader, 79, hit out after an upcoming episode in the latest series of the royal drama is said to show Charles – then the Prince of Wales – trying to draw the politician into what appears to be a plot to oust Queen Elizabeth.

Sir John’s spokesman told The Mail on Sunday (16.10.22): “If the scenes you describe are broadcast, they should be seen as nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction.

“A barrel load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum – and entirely false – dramatic impact.

“As you will know, discussions between the monarch and Prime Minister are entirely private and – for Sir John – will always remain so.

“But not one of the scenes you depict are accurate in any way whatsoever. They are fiction, pure and simple. There was never any discussion between Sir John and the then Prince of Wales about any abdication of the late Queen Elizabeth II – nor was such an improbable and improper subject ever raised by the then Prince of Wales (or Sir John,)”

The new series of ‘The Crown’ is due to be screened next month, and it’s reported the first episode of the forthcoming fifth series is set in 1991, against a background of speculation about the future of the monarchy and Charles’ part in the royal family.