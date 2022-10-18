James Corden has been banned by the owner of iconic Balthazar restaurant in New York.

Restaurateur Keith McNally – who has a history of booting celebrities from his eateries – said he barred the Late Late Show host, 44, due to his treatment of staff.

The 71-year-old also called the presenter a “tiny cretin of a man” and said he was the “most abusive customer ever”.

He claimed in online posts James had also behaved badly at his former restaurant, Café Luxembourg, on several occasions and left one server shaken.

Keith said: “James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.

“After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic.

“Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: ‘Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far.”

Keith added on October 9 James had criticised his staff after his wife’s eggs were allegedly not prepared to her liking during brunch.

He said: “Mr. Corden’s wife ordered an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad.

“That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: ‘You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!'”

Keith said the server was “very apologetic” and arranged for complimentary champagne for James his wife Julia Carey, 43, with whom he shares three children.

But he said the host was so “nasty” to their server for the rest of brunch she was “shaken” for the rest of her shift.

Keith added to Page Six on Monday (17.10.22) he had been “reluctant” to publicly hit out at James, but went ahead “out of loyalty to restaurant servers everywhere”.

He said: “Their jobs are hard enough already. They shouldn’t have to take this kind of abuse from anyone, especially the rich and famous.”

Page Six said James Corden’s representatives had not responded to their request for comment.