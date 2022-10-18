Dave Annable and his wife Odette Annable have welcomed a daughter into the world.

The 'Brothers and Sisters' star's spouse took to Instagram to reveal the latest addition to their brood, Andersen Lee Annable, who they are calling Andi, was born on October 13th.

Odette - who has a seven-year-old daughter, Charlie, with Dave - wrote: "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts.

Andersen Lee Annable, but we call her Andi #AndiAnnable

You came into this world last Thursday October 13th, fast and furious in about 2 hours door to door. Birth story is for another day. Phew

For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives.

If you were wondering, yes, Charlie is obsessed and yes, she thinks she is only HER baby ;)

Love you all (sic)"

Dave, 43, posted: "Odette and I, but mostly Charlie are thrilled to welcome Andersen Lee Annable “Andi”. Mom and baby are doing great. Big sister Charlie has not stopped smiling. The next chapter has begun and we couldn’t be more grateful. #Familyoffour #AndiAnnable (sic)"

In May, Odette, 37, confirmed on Mother's Day in the US that she and Dave were expecting, and revealed it had been a "very long journey" to have baby number two.

The couple filmed a video which showed them telling Charlie she is going to be a big sister.

Dave shared the post on Instagram, writing: "I guess it’s not traditional to give your kid a gift on Mother’s Day. *Exceptions do apply.

"What a beautiful way to celebrate @odetteannable, the soon to be mama of 2. We certainly know Charlie is excited.(sic)"

Odette added on her own page: "It’s been a very long journey to get here, but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn’t be more grateful. A new chapter begins. A very special Mother’s Day indeed."

In the clip, Charlie is seen finding an ultrasound picture taped to a doll, with Dave explaining to her: "We took that picture today. That’s inside mommy’s belly.”

In her own post, Odette told fans about her painful journey to becoming a mum again, revealing the couple went through fertility treatment and suffered three devastating miscarriages.

In an Instagram Story post, she explained: "3 miscarriages, failed IUI, failed IVF.

"It’s been an emotional ride, but we kept going and now we are here."